The Venture Bros. movie brings the seven season long series to an end with a final act story, and one of the massive reveals during The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart is how Dr. Rusty Venture and The Monarch are actually related to one another! The Venture Bros. Season 7 finale dropped the major bombshell that The Monarch was actually blood related to his arch-enemy, Rusty Venture. With The Venture Bros. movie picking up from the finale, the Monarch spends its run wondering about what their connection actually is and it's a much wilder answer than expected.

Warning! Massive spoilers for The Venture Bros. movie to follow! The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings the series to an end with the answer to some of the animated series' biggest mysteries, and Dr. Mrs. The Monarch is able to run tests of Monarch and Venture's blood to find out their core connection. She then finds out that it's not like they are brothers, as was previously teased by the series, but instead Rusty and The Monarch are actually both clones of Rusty.

How Rusty Venture and The Monarch Are Related Explained

The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart sees The Monarch taking a massive wound and needing a blood transfusion, but thankfully Rusty was around to give his. Following the operation, Ben (voiced by J.K. Simmons) explains that the two of them are not brothers, but clones of Rusty Venture. What makes The Monarch so different from Rusty, however, is the "pinch of baboon DNA" they had spliced into "R22" to counteract premature balding. It's 2% of baboon, and Ben tried to warn Dr. Jonas Venture about adding it because it would make the clone more aggressive, but it was done anyway.

Because the Blue Morpho and his wife couldn't have kids of their own, Jonas "pawned" the Monarch off on them to raise, hence the tease back in Season 7. This news hits The Monarch in a distressing way as he finds out he's Dr. Venture and baboon (and thus been arching himself), but Dr. Mrs. The Monarch helps rise him back into his old ways by helping him realize that he's truly arching against the worst aspects of himself. Deciding to devote himself to this villainy, he challenges Rusty to an eternal battle as it all comes to an end.

