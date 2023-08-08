Adult Swim Confirms Cartoon Network Classics Returning for New Block

Adult Swim will be expanding its schedule once more later this month, and has confirmed the Cartoon Network classic shows that will be returning to the network for its new Checkered Past block! Adult Swim launched a successful expansion of its schedule bumping up an hour earlier this year, and this proved to be such a fruitful endeavor for the network that Adult Swim is expanding once more. Moving up to the 5:00PM block beginning later this month, Adult Swim will be kicking off its nights with "Checkered Past," a new block that brings back some older Cartoon Network shows to the network after some time.

Checkered Past will be featuring four Cartoon Network shows as Adult Swim advertises them as "shows you watched as a kid," and confirmed the line up for the new block beginning on August 28th at 5:00PM. Shows such as Dexter's Laboratory and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy were advertised in the promos seen for the new nostalgia block earlier this Summer, and now it's been confirmed these shows will return alongside two other big favorites. You can find Adult Swim's bump announcing the Checkered Block's shows below as spotted by @Swimpedia on Twitter:

August 28th 5:00 PM Start pic.twitter.com/voMUQl6mbS — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 8, 2023

Adult Swim: Cartoon Network Shows Coming to Checkered Past

Adult Swim will be expanding to the 5:00PM hour on Monday through Friday, beginning on August 28th with Saturdays using this expansion to showcase the likes of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal and My Adventures With Superman while Sundays will be used for the "Acme Night" blocks. The currently confirmed Cartoon Network classics coming to Adult Swim's new Checkered Past block beginning on August 28th at 5PM are:

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Dexter's Laboratory

Ed, Edd n Eddy

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Discovery Kids, previously said the following about the new "Checkered Past" nostalgia block during its initial announcement, "Animation can both speak to multiple age groups in the moment, and also find new audiences across decades...The early Cartoon Network originals—like Dexter's Laboratory or Courage the Cowardly Dog are examples of shows that do both."

What Cartoon Network shows are you most excited to see on Adult Swim's new Checkered Past block? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!