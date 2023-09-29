Adventure Time Cosplay Bares Marceline's Fangs

Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake recently brought its first season to a close, following the story of the titular pair as they explored the multiverse and found numerous different iterations of some familiar faces from the land of Oooo. One of the darkest realities that the female versions of Finn and Jake discovered was one that was ruled by an evil iteration of Marceline The Vampire Queen. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to revisit the creature of the night following her recent appearances.

Like many other characters in Adventure Time's history, Marceline the Vampire Queen has quite the history in the animated series. As a child, Marceline was saved by Simon Petrikov, the man who would eventually transform into the Ice King. Once she became an adult, the creature of the night would find herself becoming fast friends with Finn and Jake. Thanks to her immortality, Marceline has remained a major part of Adventure Time even after Finn and Jake were no longer the stars of the franchise. Settling down with Princess Bubblegum, the latest spin-off series gave us a brief glimpse of what Marceline was up to as she was living it up with her partner.

Marceline The Vampire Queen Returns

Despite Marceline's status as a vampire, she remained a hero throughout most of Adventure Time. Luckily, the Vampire Queen didn't only need to drink blood to survive, but could actually sustain herself thanks to drinking the color red. Should Adventure Time return for an additional spin-off series in the future, it's a surefire bet that there could be a place for Marceline in the future.

At present, Warner Bros and MAX haven't confirmed how Adventure Time will return in the future. With Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake routinely hitting the top spot for the top series on the streaming service, it wouldn't be a surprise if we see the pair return for a second season. Based on the finale of the first season, perhaps the story of Fionna and Cake has permanently come to an end.

