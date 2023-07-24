Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Poster Released

Adventure Time will be coming back with a new spin-off series all about the fan favorite alternate universe version of the main duo, Fionna and Cake, and fans got a new look at what to expect from Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake with a new poster! Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake has been one of the major Max Original projects that fans have been very curious about as it has been in the midst of development for the last few years, but there have been very few updates about how it's actually looking in motion. But with its intended release later this Summer, we're now getting more looks at the Adventure Time series than ever.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake debuted a massive update for the new series during the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 weekend, and fans got to see what to expect from the new main duo in the upcoming spin-off. This includes a colorful new poster released for the series that showcases many of the familiar and unfamiliar faces that fans will meet over the course of this new Adventure Time adventure. You can check it out as shared by Cartoon Network's official Twitter account below:

How to Watch Fionna and Cake

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake will be exclusively streaming with Max beginning on August 31st. The series will be premiering with two episodes, and will then be followed by two episodes released on a weekly basis through September 28th. As for what to expect from the new spin-off series, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake starts to tease its story as such, "Based on characters from the beloved Adventure Time franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery."

The synopsis continues with, "When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien."

Are you excited to check out this new Adventure Time series later this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!