My Hero Academia: AEW’s Jade Cargill Shows Off Mirko Cosplay for Halloween

All Elite Wrestling’s Jade Cargill showed My Hero Academia some major love with an awesome take on the Rabbit Hero Mirko for Halloween! My Hero Academia is currently getting ready to return for its sixth season, and one of the most exciting aspects of this return is seeing the anime unleash a total war between the heroes and the villains. This is exciting due to all of the action we’ll be seeing in the anime soon, but even more so because we’ll be seeing much more of the heroes that have only been in the series in passing thus far.

This for sure applies to the pro hero, Mirko. Not only is she one of the most popular characters in the series overall, but it’s an impressive feat considering how little she’s been in it thus far. She’s such a popular character, in fact, that she’s crossed over into a whole different kind of world in an unexpected way as AEW’s performer Jade Cargill is showing the pro hero some big love with awesome Mirko cosplay for the spooky Halloween holiday! Check it out below as shared by Cargill’s official Twitter account:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Jade_Cargill/status/1454253025351118848

Jade Cargill is currently one of the many women in the AEW roster that’s currently vying for the AEW TBS Championship. She has made it to the quarterfinals as one of the competitors who earned a bye in the first round, and is thus slated to take on whoever wins the match between The Bunny and Red Velvet. It makes sense for her to channel Mirko’s power as she’ll definitely need to go Plus Ultra to not only make it to the next round, but potentially win the entire tournament and become the inaugural AEW TBS Champion.

As for Mirko, we’ll be seeing her in action again with Season 6 of My Hero Academia. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi hyped fans over Mirko’s return to form with the Paranormal Liberation Front War kicking off in the new season, and she’ll be one of the pro heroes leading the charge heading into the next massive wave of battles in the anime. But what do you think? Where does Mirko rank among your favorite heroes? How do you like Jade Cargill’s take on the pro? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!