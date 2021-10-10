My Hero Academia Creator Hypes Mirko’s Season 6 Return

My Hero Academia‘s creator is hyped for the Rabbit Hero Mirko’s return in Season 6 of the anime! My Hero Academia brought its fifth season to an end as part of the Summer 2021 schedule last month, and with that end teased some pretty huge things for the future. There is a war brewing between the heroes and villains that’s getting ready to explore with the confirmed Season 6 now in production. But there are lots of other reasons to be excited for this next season as well, and even series creator Kohei Horikoshi is getting hyped for it too.

My Hero Academia‘s next season will be kicking off the Paranormal Liberation Front War in the anime, and this means some pretty huge events are coming as all of the heroes and villains seen in the series thus far will be breaking out in the hugest battle in the series to date. This means that fan favorite heroes like Mirko will be coming back to the anime as well for some of the action, and Kohei Horikoshi is hyped for this hero’s return specifically as he revealed with his latest comment for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Each new release of Shonen Jump magazine comes with a comment from the respective creators for each series, and Horikoshi used his this week to share his excitement about the end of the fifth season and what’s coming next (as shared by Viz Media), “I’m so glad we got to make Season 5 and the movie. And now Season 6! I’m looking forward to Mirko!” As fans have come to know from Horikoshi’s various tributes to the pro hero since her manga debut (and later debut in the anime) with fans on Twitter, Horikoshi’s a big fan of Mirko in particular.

Mirko briefly appeared towards the end of the fourth season, and even more briefly seen at the beginning of the fifth, but the sixth season will provide her fullest appearance in the anime yet. She plays a pretty huge role in the fight to come, and proves to fans just why she has become the fifth ranked hero despite how little we have actually gotten to see her in action thus far. If Horikoshi’s hyped for her anime return, then fans should have a lot to be excited for too!

But what do you think? What are you most hyped to see in My Hero Academia's next season? What did you think of Season 5?