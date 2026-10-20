Bleach Creator Says Goodbye to Yhwach With New Look Ahead of Anime Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has finally put a decisive end to the anime’s final fight with the penultimate end of the series after 22 years, and the creator behind it all has shared a cool new look at Yhwach to help celebrate. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has officially made its return to screens after a month long hiatus for its final two episodes ever. And the first of these two new episodes officially brought the fight against Yhwach to its ultimate conclusion.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has returned for Episode 49, the second to last episode of the long running anime franchise overall. This episode saw Ichigo and the others facing off against Yhwach across all three realms in one last ditch effort to keep the villain from fully taking over. And to help commemorate the villain’s defeat at last, series creator Tite Kubo took to social media to share a cool new look at the villain as one final goodbye.

Bleach Creator Returns With New Art of Yhwach After the Villain’s Death

Courtesy of Shueisha / Tite Kubo

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episode 49 picked up right after the end of that major cliffhanger before the hiatus that saw Yhwach fully invading the human world, Soul Society, and Hueco Mundo. Much like how Kubo has been expanding on the events of the manga’s final arc with new story materials and moments for the anime adaptation in the episodes thus far, the penultimate episode had extended this final fight with Yhwach in ways never seen in the original. Tons of characters were involved that had been shuffled to the side in the manga.

This led to Yhwach’s defeat across all three realms, and with Ichigo’s final strike the villain was totally defeated at the end of the episode. This means the final episode of the anime will be left to adapt the epilogue chapters from Kubo’s manga, which fans had been hoping was going to be the case. The epilogue takes place years after the final fight, and is much longer than the final moments against Yhwach. With the full finale focusing on it, it’s going to be an emotional goodbye for many fans.

When Does Bleach’s Final Episode Come Out?

Image Courtesy of Viz Media

This final moment with Ichigo in action was a pretty big deal for those Bleach fans who have been waiting over 20 years for the anime to reach this point. The franchise has dropped a cool poster showing off this final look for Ichigo Kurosaki to help commemorate the moment as well, but there’s still much more to explore with the upcoming finale and new characters introduced with its time skip. It just remains to be seen whether or not the anime is going to ultimately be able to stick the landing.

As for when it finally makes its debut, the Japanese language version of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episode 50 will be releasing on October 26th at 8:30AM PT with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. For those interested in the English dubbed versions of the final two episodes instead, Episode 49 will be debuting on November 23rd at 8:30AM PT followed by Episode 50 on November 30th at 8:30AM PT.

How did you like the final fight against Yhwach in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? What are you hoping to see in the final episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!