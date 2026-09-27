Bleach’s Final Season Shares First Look at Ichigo & Rukia’s Future Kids Ahead of Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially revealed Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki’s future children with a first look, and has confirmed their respective spouses ahead of the anime’s grand finale. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is now in the midst of a hiatus while the production team works on the final two episodes of the anime ever, and with it has introduced some important new additions to the voice cast that will be making their debuts in the final episodes. And it’s the first look at the future.

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Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga ends with two final chapters that reveal what the future looks like for Ichigo and the others, and reveals that he has a son in the future. Now as the anime works on the final two episodes, the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (as revealed through Kubo’s official social media) has shared the first look at Kazui Kurosaki and Ichika Abarai. Check it out below.

Bleach Anime Reveals Kazui and Ichika Voice Actors, Character Designs

As now made official following a tease earlier in the week, it has been announced that Kazui Kurosaki will be voiced by Azusa Tachibana, and Ichika Abarai will be voiced by Ayaka Ohashi. The two stars will be making their debuts in the final two episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and this is the first look at the epilogue fans have been waiting over a decade to see properly animated. But their debut also comes with a big spoiler with the reveal of who Ichigo and Rukia end up with, and it’s not that they end up together despite a contingent of fans wanting that to happen.

Without going too far into it here, Ichigo and Rukia don’t end up together and wind up with spouses who make a lot more sense for them given the direction that the series took. While it might have seemed like Ichigo and Rukia were the closer pair early on, the later events of the series provided that Ichigo had a much stronger connection with someone else. That’s something that was even more apparent with the anime expanding on the final arc’s events.

When Do Bleach’s Final Episodes Come Out?

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Thankfully its current production hiatus is only going to last for a single month. The Japanese language version of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 49 will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on October 19th at 8:30AMPT, and then it will be followed by Episode 50 releasing on October 26th at 8:30AM PT. The English dub release dates have been confirmed as well with Episode 49 debuting on November 23rd at 8:30AM PT, and Episode 50 releasing on November 30th at 8:30AM PT.

Following the end of the anime, Bleach has also announced it will be returning next year with a special event coming to Japan. This event will have members of the voice cast in attendance as they celebrate the grand finale of the series after all this time, and hopefully it’s far from the end of the anime franchise. Kubo still has more of the story to tell after the manga’s original finale, so cross your fingers we’ll see an update on it soon enough. But how are you liking this tease for Bleach’s final episodes so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!