Bleach’s Final Season Confirms New Release Date for Anime’s Final Episode Ever

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has announced a surprise hiatus before the anime returns for its final two episodes, and with it has confirmed a new release date for the anime’s final episode ever. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity kicked off the highly anticipated final season of the anime earlier this Summer, and fans have gotten to see all kinds of big moments that fans have been waiting to see animated for over a decade at this point. But unfortunately, there’s going to be a longer wait before seeing the grand finale.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has announced that it’s going to be taking a brief, month long hiatus following the release of Episode 48 this weekend. The month long hiatus will be so that the production team has additional time to deliver the best final episodes possible, but it means that fans are going to be waiting until October 19th for Episode 49, and until October 26th for the finale, Episode 50. This was further emphasized by Viz Media, who revealed the official streaming release date and time.

Courtesy of Viz Media

As detailed by Viz Media, the final episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity will be releasing on Hulu in the United States in the following schedule:

Episode 49 – October 19th at 8:30AM PT

Episode 50 – October 26th at 8:30AM PT

Episode 49 (Dub) – November 23rd at 8:30AM PT

Episode 50 (Dub) – November 30th at 8:30AM PT

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has faced these kinds of production delays through the first three seasons, so unfortunately it does make a lot of sense that there would be a similar delay for the final season. It might be the shortest season of the anime thus far, but it also seems to have been the most intensive in terms of what it has brought to life. That’s not even including all of the brand new materials that have gone much further outside of what was seen in Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga finale. And those surprises are likely going to continue in the final two episodes.

How Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Going to End?

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With only two more episodes coming later this Fall, there are a lot of questions surrounding how Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is actually going to end. The final battle between Ichigo and Yhwach was notably cut short in its original run as Shueisha had seemingly been urging Kubo to end the series as quickly as potentially possible, but the anime is Kubo’s chance to make the finale as expansive as he originally envisioned it to be. We’ve seen the fruits of that labor thus far, and hopefully it means an explosive finale.

The final episode before this hiatus had Yhwach showing up in all three worlds as he seeks the destruction of everything, and that was never seen in Bleach‘s original manga finale. We’re in completely uncharted territory at this point outside of waiting for the epilogue to finally get adapted, so the anime is bound to have lots of more surprises in store. If the production team needs more time for it, then anime fans likely won’t have an issue if it results in a great finale.