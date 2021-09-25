Netflix Reveals Aggretsuko Season 4 Release Window With First Poster

Netflix has revealed the release window for Aggretsuko‘s fourth season with its first poster! The Sanrio series has been one of the most surprising anime releases of the past few years as fans have come to love the central Retsuko and her hidden aggression towards the rest of her working daily life. But as fans have come to learn more about her life through the seasons thus far, the anime has morphed into an entirely different kind of experience. An experience that’s set to continue with a fourth season of episodes later this year with Netflix.

First announced to be in the works last December, the fourth season of Aggretsuko will be launching a year after that initial confirmation! During the special anime spotlight as part of Netflix’s TUDUM Global Live Fan Event, Netflix confirmed that Aggretsuko Season 4 will be launching with the streaming service some time in December 2021. There is no concrete date for this launch, but to celebrate the fact that the anime will be returning later this year, Netflix has revealed the first poster for the new season teasing a mysterious new character that will likely shake things up for Retsuko even further than the events of the third season. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/aggretsuko/status/1441746864110387218?s=20

The third season of the series had shaken up things quite a bit for Retsuko when it debuted with Netflix last Summer as she and Haida went through some pretty significant relationships over the course of the season. The final episode had teased that they would finally try to work things out with one another and start dating after much fan anticipation, but we’ll see whether or not the two of them can navigate these waters in the next season.

Aggretsuko Season 4 will once again be directed by Rarecho with animated produced by Fanworks. Netflix officially teases the new season as such, “Frustrated with her thankless office job, Retsuko the Red Panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out death metal karaoke after work. After becoming an underground idol to pay off her debts, Retsuko decides to quit OTMGirls and enjoy living a happy, normal life… but just as the company she works for is facing big changes, her relationship with Haida finally begins to move.”

What do you think of this first look at Aggretsuko Season 4? What are you hoping to see from the new episodes when they hit Netflix this December?