Aggretsuko is Returning for Fifth and Final Season Next Year

It's official, Aggretsuko is returning to Netflix for a fifth and final season next year! The fourth season of the series released with the streaming service back in 2021, and while it ended with the tease that there could be more on the way, there was still some question over whether we would get to see a new season or when we would get to see it in action. Now thankfully it's been confirmed that the anime will indeed be returning for a new round of episodes, but also it's sadly going to be the last one we'll get to see.

Announced during Netflix's Tudum event this weekend. Aggretsuko will be returning to the streaming service with Season 5 some time in February next year. While this is far from a concrete release date for the new episodes, it was confirmed that this will be the final season for the series overall and will feature a returning cast and staff from the previous four seasons. Netflix officially revealed the first look images from Aggretsuko Season 5, and you can check them out below for a tease of some new faces we'll get to see in the final season:

Ready to rage with Retsuko again? Aggretsuko season 5 is on the way!#TUDUM#TUDUMjapan pic.twitter.com/VtSHMHSrlu — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 25, 2022

Aggretsuko Season 5 will serve as the final season of the series, and Rareko will be returning to direct the final episodes at FanWorks. One thing that Netflix did tease about the final season is that Retsuko will be running for office, but have yet to reveal what this office would be or what that means for her story in the final season. You can currently check out the first four seasons now streaming with Netflix to catch up in time for the new episodes hitting next year, and Netflix teases Aggretsuko Season 4 as such:

"Frustrated with her thankless office job, Retsuko the Red Panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out death metal karaoke after work. After becoming an underground idol to pay off her debts, Retsuko decides to quit OTMGirls and enjoy living a happy, normal life… but just as the company she works for is facing big changes, her relationship with Haida finally begins to move."

With Season 4 bringing some major developments for Retsuko and her relationships, it's definitely curious to see how it all will work out for her in the end.