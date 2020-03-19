Akira Resurfaces with Epic IMAX Poster

Akira is thought of as one of the greatest anime movies of all time and is being brought back this year with a 4K release as well as an IMAX Theatrical Run, with a brand new poster to help push the upcoming event! The story of Akira is a timeless one, focusing on a gang of bikers that find themselves locked in a government conspiracy wherein one of the members, Tetsuo, finds himself given insane psychic abilities that threaten the world. With its insane animation and emotional story, it’s clear Akira will remain a timeless classic for years to come!

Akira has recently made the headlines as fans discovered that its story beats lined up somewhat coincidentally with the events that are taking place in the world today, as the events of this anime franchise happened right around the time of the Tokyo Olympics. The story itself is an apocalyptic one, with Tetsuo’s power growing so massive that it threatens to swallow the world as his powers make it impossible for him to control the size of his body. Though Tetsuo is eventually dealt with thanks in part to members of the government and his biker friend Kaneda, it comes with a heavy price to all parties involved.

Toho Studios shared the newest poster for Akira’s theatrical run in IMAX, asking fans to experience the story of Neo-Tokyo on a giant screen with its brand new 4K restoration which is sure to make the flashy animation of the anime pop brighter than ever before:

With the Coronavirus still affecting the world, we’ll keep you posted as to whether or not this event still takes place, as the release date is set for early April. The world of Akira will be revisited once again in the future as franchise creator, Katsuhiro Otomo, has promised that a new anime will be created documenting this bizarre sci-fi landscape!

