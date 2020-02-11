Japan Shares Update on Akira's 4K Remaster

While the Akira live action movie directed by Marvel's Taika Waiti is still somewhat in limbo, there is still news incoming with regard to the anime that is touted by many to be one of the greatest animated feature length films in the history of the medium. With a 4K Remastered edition announced last year by the franchise creator Katsuhiro Otomo, fans have been waiting for any new revelations about the arrival of this new edition of the critically acclaimed film. Now, it turns out that the latest cut of the film will premiere at the upcoming Tokyo Anime Film Festival!

The remastered version of Akira will be played as a part of the festival on March 13th, projected in a theater for fans that have been waiting for this new edition. 2019 wasn't just a big year for the movie's creator Katsuhiro Otomo with regard to Akira, the animator also took the opportunity to announce that he was working on a brand new project titled "Orbital Era". While there has been little new information about the project, fans of Otomo's past works are as excited as ever to see the legendary figure in anime return with a new project!

Crunchyroll shared the news that the 4K edition of Akira will be premiering at the Tokyo Anime Film Festival on March 13th, giving audiences their first opportunity to witness the age old classic in a brand new modern light!

Last year, Katsuhiro Otomo also made the startling announcement that Akira would be returning with an animated series, looking to dive into more of the material that was displayed in the manga. While there have been little new details since the original announcement, fans are still anticipating the upcoming return to the world of Tetsuo and Kaneda.

Will you be picking up this new version of Akira when it arrives on home video one day in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Akira!

Originally created by Katsuhiro Otomo for Kodansha's Young Magazine in 1982, Akira later inspired the equally as prolific 1988 animated film, which Otomo himself directed. The story is set in a dystopian world following the bleak close of World War III. A gang leader known as Kaneda finds himself embroiled in a massive government operation when his best friend begins exhibiting powerful telekinetic gifts. To save his friend, Kaneda must get to the bottom of Neo Tokyo’s espers, but the lead quickly learns he is way in over his head.