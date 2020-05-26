Alita: Battle Angel Fandom Wants Disney to Order a Sequel ASAP

Alita: Battle Angel might not have been a juggernaut at the box office, but it was a fun action movie that did a good job of honoring the source material and die-hard fans looking for a sequel to this cybernetic future are asking Disney, who had purchased 20th Century Fox, whether or not they can expect a return to this world. While there has been no new information about a potential sequel, or prequel, that hasn't stopped fans from ringing their bells on social media to try to get Disney's attention and revisit this anime adaptation!

The recently released movie did feature something of a cliff hanger, showing the true villain in the final few minutes of the film and there is certainly plenty of material left to dive into that was established in the original manga.

