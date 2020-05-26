Alita: Battle Angel Fandom Wants Disney to Order a Sequel ASAP
Alita: Battle Angel might not have been a juggernaut at the box office, but it was a fun action movie that did a good job of honoring the source material and die-hard fans looking for a sequel to this cybernetic future are asking Disney, who had purchased 20th Century Fox, whether or not they can expect a return to this world. While there has been no new information about a potential sequel, or prequel, that hasn't stopped fans from ringing their bells on social media to try to get Disney's attention and revisit this anime adaptation!
The recently released movie did feature something of a cliff hanger, showing the true villain in the final few minutes of the film and there is certainly plenty of material left to dive into that was established in the original manga.
Let's Get The Ball Rolling
Excuse me Mr @Disney, when you are you making the sequel to Alita Battle Angel? And a prequel for that matter?— Sage (@SageCrule) May 24, 2020
Do The Impossible
“It's kind of fun to do the impossible.” ~Walt Disney @Disney we will not stop bugging you. WE WANT ALITA SEQUEL. WE WANT ALITA 2. PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN.👏— Nin🌻➐ (@iamjohn_11) May 26, 2020
Some Fans REALLY Want A Sequel
If Disney don’t let 20th Century make a Battle Angel Alita 2 I’m gonna raise hell— Denton (@DJacob21) May 20, 2020
Employing Photoshop To Procure A Sequel
Good morning Mr Horn. An evil organization is attempting to lobotomize Americans with brainless movies. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to get Disney to greenlight an Alita sequel. Should you fail we will disavow any knowledge of your actions. Good luck, Alan pic.twitter.com/qfT6nUQacG— Charlie Schmidt (@CharlieSchmidt1) May 24, 2020
Alita Army Taking Things Into Their Own Hands
Here's a link for those who want to request Alita on Disney+. https://t.co/3NhWP3ylqu Click on "Give Feedback" and then "Request a film or show".
It's true that HBO has the rights to play Alita: Battle Angel until at least 2022, so this is only meant to send a message to Disney. https://t.co/lnz2wOpMoo— The #AlitaArmy 🍊🍫⚔♥ (@AlitaArmy) May 20, 2020
A Beautiful World
The World appears beautiful so that the living may love being alive in it. Beauty delights us & cheers us up. Alita: Battle Angel is a beautiful movie. If Disney cares about art and beauty, then a sequel is assured. @DisneyStudios @20thCentury #AlitaSequel #WatchAlita @doc_ido pic.twitter.com/eATt2QOnq4— Charlie Schmidt (@CharlieSchmidt1) May 23, 2020
Help Us Help You
Help us convince @Disney to greenlight it! Tell people to #WatchAlita and ask them to show @DisneyMovies that they will watch the #AlitaSequel in theatres! @DisneyStudios @20thcentury @JimCameron @JonLandau https://t.co/uHZJsWfNhH— Alita_Warrior_99 ⚔😇 (@vladdie777) May 25, 2020
Disney Plus Prequel Maybe?
While a D+ prequel isn't what we ultimately want, I see the positive here. If Disney is willing to invest in Alita, build the product value and audience awareness, they may well be setting Alita up for an eventual theatrical trilogy completion.— Eddie McTrigger (@DavidEHarrellI1) May 18, 2020
