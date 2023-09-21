America's Got Talent Showcases Viral Oshi no Ko "Idol" Performance: Watch

In the wake of American Idol, talent shows have only grown stronger. From acapella tournaments to dancing championships, you can find all sorts of talent programs on TV. This includes major hits such as America's Got Talent, and the show is going viral after a dance group hit up fans with an epic performance to "Idol" from Oshi no Ko.

Oh yeah, you read that right. Yoasobi's hit single cameoed on the talent show this week, and it has been viewed millions of times online now.

As you can see above, the dance troupe avantgardey brought "Idol" to life with careful synchronized moves. The group, which features 19 dancers, did the live performance before judges like Simon Cowell this week. It seems the performance was met with high praise by the show's judges, and now America's Got Talent is racking up views online thanks to this performance.

If you have never heard of avantgardey, the dance group was formed in 2022 by the choreographer Akane. The group rose to fame on social media all thanks to its distinct looks including bobbed wigs and identical outfits. This Japanese dance team is hoping to make the finals of America's Got Talent, and the troupe is not the only one from Japan working hard. Chibi Unity, another popular dance troupe, is set to appear in the finals of America's Got Talent season 18.

Of course, anime fans were quick to share this "Idol" performance given its tie to Oshi no Ko. The hit anime launched at the start of 2023, and it blew up from the start thanks to its shocking twists. The idol drama follows the story of two twins who were born to a popular Japanese idol in secret. The kids, who were reincarnated into babies after being murdered in their past lives, are thrust into stardom after tragedy befalls their family. Yaosobi was brought in to perform the anime's theme song "Idol", and the track has since become one of the best-performing anime openings in recent years.

What do you think about this glorious America's Got Talent performance? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!