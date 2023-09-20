Netflix's Onimusha Anime Release Date, Cast Announced

Onimusha will be making its anime debut later this Fall, and Netflix is gearing up fans for what's to come with the announcement of the release date and voice cast for the new project! It was announced late last year that Netflix was going to be expanding Capcom's Onimusha video game franchise with a new anime with some surprising creators behind it all. Famed director Takashi Miike has been attached to this new project, and will be overseeing this new iteration of the stealth action video games. Thankfully, it won't be too long before we see it all in action.

Onimusha has now been announced to be released on Netflix on November 2nd, and has celebrated the newest update for its anime with a cool looking new trailer and poster. Together with these new reveals are the confirmation of the main staff and voice cast behind it all as the new Netflix series sets the stage for what's to come. It's being touted as a series, and is teased to be "full of realistic action in which Musashi's blade slices through evil as he traverses a land plagued by poverty."

Cast:

Akio Otsuka as Musashi Miyamoto

Toshihiko Seki as Kojiro Sasaki

Hochu Otsuka as Kensuke Matsui

Daiki Yamashita as Sahei

Subaru Kimura as Goro-Maru

Katsuyuki Konishi as Heikuro

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Kaizen

How to Watch Onimusha

Onimusha will be making its premiere with Netflix around the world on November 2nd. Takashi Miike will be serving as supervisor director with Shinya Sugai acting as director for Sublimation. Late actor Toshiro Mifune serves as the model for the main character, Musashi Miyamoto, who will be voiced by Akio Otsuka. Hieyuki Kurara and Koji Endo composed the mysic, Keiji Tsuji served as the stunt coordinator, Shochiku monitored its historical elements, and Kim Jung Gi handled the character designs.

The series will feature a theme song titled "The Loneliest" as performed by Maneskin, and the voice cast includes the likes of Toshihiko Seki as Kojiro Sasaki, Houchu Ohtsuka as Kensuke Matsui, Daiki Yamashita as Sahei, Subaru Kimura as Goro-Maru, Katsuyuki Konishi as Heikuro, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Kaizen, Makoto Furukawa as Gensai, Aya Yamane as Sayo, and Ryohei Kimura as Iemon.

