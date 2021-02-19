Animal Crossing: New Horizons Announces New Manga Series

✖

Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently made the news as a result of the latest Nintendo Direct event that announced that popular Nintendo Switch entry would be adding some costumes and objects from the Mario series to players' islands, and it seems like the game had more up its sleeve as a new manga series has been announced. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Deserted Island Diary was announced for a fall release that is touted as a series that will follow some of the most well-known island characters that have been released via this open playground for players.

Surprisingly enough, this isn't the first time that Animal Crossing has ventured into the world of anime and manga, with an anime movie being released in Japan in 2006, which was appropriately dubbed Animal Crossing: The Movie. While the movie didn't receive a large amount of fanfare to match the latest game in the series on the Switch, it pulled in a respectable amount of money and created an original story to be added to the lore that introduced new characters and environments that expanded on the world that made characters like Tom Nook a household name among Nintendo fans who have been following the franchise for years.

Viz Media announced the new manga series via their Official Twitter Account, stating that the brand new story following the latest Animal Crossing entry on the Nintendo Switch will be hitting this Fall and follow some of players' favorite characters within its pages:

Announcement: Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Deserted Island Diary, a new manga series featuring your favorite villagers, debuts Fall 2021. 🍃 pic.twitter.com/wo5CXHR5xn — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 19, 2021

The world of Animal Crossing gives players the ability to create whatever worlds that they want, along with forming individual narratives regarding their nameless characters as they harvest resources and build their own islands from the ground floor up in New Horizons. It will definitely be interesting to see what Deserted Island Diary adds to the lore of Animal Crossing and whether or not it will add to the background of many of the adorable island dwellers that fans have met in their journeys on the Nintendo Switch.

Will you be picking up this Animal Crossing manga when it drops later this year?