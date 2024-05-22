Sailor Moon and One Piece Star Toru Furuya Admits to Adulterous, Abusive Affair With Fan

Today, the anime fandom is reeling in the face of a truly shocking scandal. In Japan, reports surfaced recently about a veteran actor in the industry Toru Furuya. The actor, who has key roles in series like Sailor Moon and One Piece, addressed fans in a letter confessing to an abusive, adulterous affair with a fan.

As you can read below, the details of the letter are quite shocking. In the note, Toru confirms he took part in an affair for 4.5 years with an unnamed fan. During the course of the relationship, Toru says he once raised a hand to his partner and even prompted her to get an abortion. So for those wanting to read Toru's words firsthand, you can read the transcribed letter below:

"I had an affair with a female fan for four and a half years until last September. I was attracted to her because of her straightforward support for me, and I foolishly contacted her myself to start the relationship. During our relationship, we argued once and I unintentionally raised my hand. It was the worst thing I could have done as an adult and as a human being.

I also made the unforgivable mistake of causing her to have an abortion. I am truly, truly sorry for the deep hurt that I caused the other woman, both physically and mentally. I cannot apologize enough for betraying the trust of all my fans who have supported me over the years, disappointing them, hurting them, and tarnishing my character. I have also betrayed the trust of all those involved and have caused them a great deal of trouble.

I will sincerely make amends with all my heart and soul with the rest of my life. I am prepared to accept any and all sanctions. I am truly sorry."

At 70 years old, Toru is widely regarded as one of anime's most prolific actors. Their career began in 1958 as a child actor, and as Toru began working in anime, they secured a slew of major roles. Fans will know the actor best for playing characters like Amuro Ray in Mobile Suit Gundam, Pegasus Seiya in Saint Seriya, Tuxedo Mask in Sailor Moon, Sabo in One Piece, and Yamcha in Dragon Ball.

