The Darwin Incident Anime Announced

It is official, guys! One of the best titles in Kodansha's line-up is getting an anime. The Darwin Incident is heading to television, and we've been shown a special teaser image to celebrate the order!

As you can see below, The Darwin Incident is moving full speed ahead with its anime. Kodansha has confirmed it an adaptation is in the works, but beyond that, we have been given little info on the project. So far, no studios have been tied to the series, and we have no idea on who will be staffing the series.

(Photo: Kodansha)

Of course, The Darwin Incident is very much suited for an anime. The series made its debut in Monthly Afternoon in June 2020, and it has become a solid hit thanks to its sci-fi thrills. Created by Shun Umezawa, The Darwin Incident tells the story of Charlie, a so-called humanzee. As a half-human, half-ape being, Charlie becomes a topic for social discussion and debate as he tries to find a place in this world. But when he enters high school, Charlie finds himself at odds as powers beyond his control try to lure him into their ranks.

If you want to read The Darwin Incident, you can find the manga on K Manga courtesy of Kodansha. You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the info you need ahead of this big anime launch:

"The Animal Liberation Alliance, an eco-terrorist organization, rescues a pregnant chimpanzee from an animal testing lab-only for it to give birth to a half-human, half-chimpanzee "humanzee" named Charlie! Fifteen years later, Charlie's human foster parents are finally ready to send him to a normal high school, where he makes his first friend: a human girl named Lucy. In the meantime, however, the ALA's stance has become ever more extreme, and now they're here to drag Charlie into their terrorist plot..."

