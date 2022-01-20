Acura Will Release Its Own Anime in 2022

You can no longer deny the pull that anime has on entertainment these days. From television to film, the medium has tons of sway over the industry from east to west. Even the most unexpected of brands are trying their hand at anime now. So whether you believe it or not, Acura is ready to get its hands into the anime game.

And yes, you did read that right. We do mean Acura as in the car brand. Not long ago, the company hit up social media with a special commercial, and this one confirmed Acura is working on its own little promotional anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The race is on. Acura presents Type S: Chiaki’s Journey. Streaming 1/20. pic.twitter.com/3fug6gWspj — Acura (@Acura) January 17, 2022

The series in question is called Type S: Chiaki’s Journey, and its trailer is rather intense. The clip, which can be found above, shows a young woman with vibrant pink hair preparing for a race. Once she hits the road, the promo goes on to talk about learning hard lessons and the thrill of street racing. And in the end, well – fans are told there are more of these promos to come.

At this time, fans know very little about Type S: Chiaki’s Journey, but they do know it is being produced in Japan. The artwork also looks gorgeous so far, and the PR series will undoubtedly feature a ton of Acura sellers. After all, the whole point of a promo anime is to market something, and Acura is confident this anime campaign will convince netizens to check out its cars.

You might be surprised by Acura’s move into anime, but the choice is not that shocking. After all, car companies have embraced anime in their own ways before. Not long ago, Toyota released a whole commercial campaign blending real-life with anime thanks to a collaboration with Initial D. So if Tesla teams up with Neon Genesis Evangelion one day, don’t say we did not warn you.

What do you think of Acura’s play into anime? Will you be checking out this special series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.