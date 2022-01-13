Toyota Goes Full Anime with Sick Initial D Commercial

https://youtu.be/_Me2pQ9q-ZQ

Toyota is one of the biggest car manufacturers out there, and some of its models are considered classics if you know who to ask. In the anime fandom, one of its older models is a favorite thanks to Initial D, and its retro vibes are still thriving today given how beloved the show is. Now, Toyota is promoting its latest slew of vehicles, and Initial D has been called to help hype the sleek ride to drivers everywhere.

The marketing campaign was launched this year to celebrate 2022 and all of Toyota’s new models. In order to hype the GR86, Toyota has released a new set of promos starring the iconic AE86 from Initial D. And yes, the clips are just as nostalgic as you’d expect.

A total of four promos were released which can be found on Youtube. Of course, the one above showcases the AE86 and GR86 as they race on an abandoned road. All of the pieces were directed by Annis Naeem who used Blender entirely to make these commercials. Their unique aesthetic brings Initial D to life like never before, and its lead Takumi Fujiwara seems to be having a blast racing Toyota’s newest ride.

For those who are not aware of Initial D, the series made its debut in 1995 and ran until 2013. Created by Shuichi Shigeno, Initial D is considered a classic by fans worldwide given its coming-of-age themes. The story focuses on Takumi as he explores the world of illegal street racing and navigates some wild courses in his trusty Toyota. Over the decades, Initial D has become one of the greatest racing IPs in Japan, so really – Toyota could not have picked a better franchise to collaborate with this year.

What do you think of this new set of Initial D commercials? Which other anime series need to team up with Toyota? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN