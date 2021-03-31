Jujutsu Kaisen, Burn the Witch, and More to Hit Shelves Soon

✖

If you are looking to expand your collection of anime Blu-rays, then it is time to listen up. As the year looks ahead to the summer, all eyes are on anime licensors to see when their next bunch of home videos will go live. Thanks to Viz Media and Crunchyroll, one such info dump just went public, and it seems several major series are about to head to Blu-ray and DVD.

Thanks to a recent update, Viz Media and Crunchyroll have announced their next joint home videos. The pair will bring five series to shelves near you shortly, and you can find the list of title below:

Burn The Witch

In/Spectre

Jujutsu Kaisen

The God of High School

Tower of God

Currently, there are no firm plans on when these home videos will go live or what format they will be come in. However, the two licensors promise all the shows will be available both subbed and dubbed. You can keep up with ComicBook.com for more information on the releases while each show's synopsis can be found below:

Burn the Witch: "Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden “reverse” side of London can see the dragons. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

In/Spectre: "Iwanaga Kotoko became the god of wisdom to the supernatural beings and spends her days solving problems for them. However, the boy who she fell head over heels for, Sakuragawa Kuro, is someone that is feared by all supernatural creatures. The two of them face various mysterious incidents involving the supernatural in this love x romance x mystery series. Where will these fantastical incidents lead them and what will happen with Kotoko’s crush?"

Jujutsu Kaisen: "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

The God of High School: "Jin Mori has proclaimed himself the strongest high schooler. His life changes when he's invited to participate in "God of High School," a tournament to determine the strongest high schooler of all. He's told that if he wins, any wish he makes will be granted... All the participants are powerful contenders who fight their hardest for their own wishes. What awaits them at the end of the tournament? A chaotic battle between unbelievably strong high school students is about to begin!"

Tower of God: "Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her."

What do you think of these new Blu-ray bundles? Will you be adding any of them to your collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.