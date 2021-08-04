Marvel's Zoe Saldana to Develop Anime with Crunchyroll

✖

Crunchyroll is one of the leading faces in anime, and it has a number of original projects in the works. Now, it seems like the company is teaming up with Zoe Saldana to bring a special space opera to life. A new report has confirmed the Marvel Studios actress is developing an anime series, and Crunchyroll will help bring Saldana's vision to life.

According to Crunchyroll, the show being developed is titled Dark Star Squadron, and it will stream through Crunchyroll exclusively. The show is described as a space opera, and it will follow four delinquent cadets who sneak out on a joyride one evening after stealing an academy ship. But when the group returns back to their home planet, they find their academy in ruins with everyone gone. The four must then embark on a mission to discover what happened, and it will test their miscreant ways.

Zoe Saldana is set to help produce the story alongside her sisters Cisely and Mariel. Todd Ludy will join the trio in penning the script, and fans will know this writer best for working on Voltron: Legendary Defender.

”As true animation and anime fans ourselves, we are so excited for the opportunity to partner with Crunchyroll to bring ‘Dark Star Squadron’ to a wide audience,” the Saldana sisters shared in a new statement. “We can’t wait for everyone to meet the crew and follow the journey of our unlikely heroes.”

This is not the only original project in the works at Crunchyroll, and Dark Star Squadron will not be the last. In the past, the company has overseen various live-action shorts and recently moved to co-producing entire anime series. The company's next big test will come with Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an original anime set in the beloved sci-fi franchise. Crunchyroll will debut with anime on Adult Swim later this year.

What do you think of Saldana's anime pitch? Will you be watching Dark Star Squadron when it goes live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.