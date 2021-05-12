Anime Expo Lite 2021 Opens Paid Registration

✖

Anime Expo is one of the dozens of conventions dealing with the impact of COVID-19, but the organization promises the show will go on this year. The event will be returning in 2021 as a digital convention slated for the week of July 4. Now, registration has opened for the online event, and the ticketed program will direct all of its proceeds to charity.

"Join us online as we celebrate our 30th Anniversary at Anime Expo Lite 2021! Fans and industry members come together for an annual celebration of Japanese pop culture," the site announced today after opening registration.

(Photo: Anime Expo)

"All proceeds from this event will support the commUNITY Action Fund by Hate is a Virus. All ticket purchases for Anime Expo Lite 2021 are considered donations and for this reason non-refundable."

As you can see, the ticket will cost fans no more than $5 USD, and it will give guests access to the entire event. The live stream will begin on July 3 before closing the following day. A replay will be available to ticket holders between July 5 and July 16 if you cannot make the live event.

As for the charity donation, the move comes after a nationwide campaign was launched on social media to stop discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The movement began after alarming reports surfaced nationally about increased harassment towards the community. Now, Anime Expo Lite wants to help fund awareness to the cause, and Hate Is A Virus promises to do just that.

"Hate Is A Virus programs include mental health support and developing effective, community-based solutions for safety, representation, solidarity-building. The organization works to mobilize AAPI to participate in local and national campaigns, creating safe spaces for dialogue and education, and provides actionable steps and funding in partnership with trusted community leaders and organizations," the event writes.

If you want to register for Anime Expo Lite 2021, you can do so now. The website can be found here along with schedule details once the event finalizes its blocks.

Will you be taking part in Anime Expo Lite this year? How hyped are you for the convention to return in person next year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.