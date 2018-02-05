10 Famous Actors You Didn’t Know Did Anime Dubs

When anime fans find themselves slacking on their Japanese, they find themselves flocking to dubbed projects. It may have been nearly impossible to get your hands on a dubbed anime back in the late-1990s but those days are long gone. Over the years, companies like Funimation, Aniplex, and even Disney have helped roll out English dubs for audiences who can’t swing subs.

And, if you have listened to some of those dubs very closely, you have surely heard the voices of a few all-star actors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those of you who thought anime was a niche market, then you need to think again. Voice work has become an ever-growing part of Hollywood, and anime imports have seen a steady rise in celebrity talent since Studio Ghibli emerged on the scene. Hayao Miyazaki’s heralded films helped bring clout to the medium abroad, and that foreign reception pushed talent like Christian Bale and Betty White to give anime a go.

Here at ComicBook, we are listing some of the most surprising actors you didn’t know lent their voices to an anime dub. So, if you have always wanted to hear Leonard Nimoy shed his Star Trek persona for a mecha movie, then you are in luck. The following slides will be able to point you in the right direction of where to look:

Which English dub cast has had the best anime run in your opinion? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Tom Holland – The Secret World of Arrietty

These days, Tom Holland is known for his web-swinging antics. The rising British star made waves when he was cast as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the superhero fan was not always doing gigs with the Avengers. No, he gave anime a shot before Hollywood called his number.

Holland voiced Sho in a Studio Ghibli film named The Secret World of Arrietty. The film, which was directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, also tapped English voice actors like Saoirse Ronan, Bridgit Mendler, and Amy Poehler.

Michael Chiklis – Spirited Away

When you think of Michael Chiklis, anime probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. The beefy actor gained notoriety on The Shield, but his credits include series like Fantastic Four and American Horror Story. As of late, Chiklis has graced TV on Gotham as Nathaniel Barnes. But, back in 2001, it was Studio Ghibli giving the actor a paying gig.

If you couldn’t tell, Chiklis voiced Chihiro’s father in Spirited Away. The actor, who played Yuko Ogino, was joined by other notable actors like Jason Marsden and Tara Strong.

Christian Bale – Howl’s Moving Castle

Christian Bale is known for a lot of different roles. Of course, the actor was thrust onto the international stage when he suited up as Batman for The Dark Knight trilogy. The actor also made a name for himself with films like American Hustle and The Fighter. However, anime fans may know him best for a very different role.

Bale is the man behind the dub voice for Howl in Howl’s Moving Castle. The actor joined other stars like Billy Crystal and Josh Hutcherson for this all-star voice cast.

Leonard Nimoy – Transformers the movie

Leonard Nimoy is basically inseparable from the Star Trek franchise. The actor brought Spock to life in the franchise’s original series, and Nimoy continued to share his love of all things Vulcan with fans, but his career did not end with Gene Rodenberry. No, Nimoy had a brief affair with anime thanks to a group of Autobots.

In the late-1980s, Nimoy was brought on to do voice work for The Transformers: The Movie. The Japanese-American movie featured a stacked cast who worked with Nimoy. Peter Cullen, Judd Nelson, Buster Jones, Casey Kasem, and Orson Welles all had roles in the film as well.

Samuel L Jackson – Afro Samurai

It is nearly impossible to narrow down Samuel L. Jackson to a single role of his. Over the years, the star has been in dozens of films, and many of them have become iconic. Jackson’s credits include everything from Jungle Fever to Jurassic Park and Star Wars. The actor is also a key member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but anime fans will know Jackson best for his work on Afro Samurai.

Jackson was one of the main reasons Afro Samurai was created as he stumbled across its trailer by chance. The actor collaborated with Studio Gonzo and creator Takashi Okazaki to make its miniseries. Jackson voiced the anime’s titular character and was joined by other stars like Ron Perlman, Steven Blum, and Yuri Lowenthal.

Mark Hamill – IGPX

There is no way you can avoid Mark Hamill’s legacy. The actor is one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood thanks to his gig with Star Wars. The actor made it big when he brought Luke Skywalker to the big screen, and he has since gone on to play character like the Joker and the Trickster. And, if you did not know, Hamill has also spent some time with anime.

Back in 2003, the actor was lured into joining the cast of IGPX: Immortal Grand Prix. The series cast Hamill as Yamma, a supporting character who appeared in both seasons one and two. Other stars like Michelle Rodriguez, Peter Cullen, and Haley Joel Osment also gave their voices to the show.

Kirsten Dunst – Kiki’s Delivery Service

Kirsten Dunst has been around for ages. The actress got her debut in a Woody Allen short film before hitting it big in Interview with the Vampire. Over the years, Dunst has appeared in projects like Spider-Man, Marie Antoinette, Fargo, and more. Oh, and she has also stepped into the wonderful world of Studio Ghibli.

In 1998, Dunst was hired by Disney to do its dub of Kiki’s Delivery Service. The actress voiced Kiki after Lisa Michelson did an English dub of the heroine in 1990. Dunst was joined by other stars like Phil Hartman and Debbie Reynolds under Disney’s take.

Patrick Stewart – Steamboy

Patrick Stewart is considered a true icon by film enthusiasts. The British actor got his start on the stage, but Stewart’s rise to fame occurred once he was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generations. His work on projects like X-Men only further solidified his fame, but Stewart isn’t the kind of actor to solely focus on big-name gigs.

Back in 2004, Stewart agreed to voice Lloyd in the film Steamboy by director Katsuhiro Otomo of Akira. The movie was a critical darling in Japan, but the actor was not the only X-Men star to join the project. The film’s main character was dubbed by Anna Paquin who Marvel fans will know best for playing Rogue.

Bryan Cranston – Ramayana, Macross

Bryan Cranston is known for a wide range of projects. If you have followed the actor for awhile, you may know him best as the father from Malcolm in the Middle. Newer fans will surely recognize Cranston for his starring work in Breaking Bad, but anime fans will also know the actor. After all, Cranston has done his fair share of dub work.

In the past, Cranston has done work on anime titles like Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. He even voiced Isamu Alva Dyson for Macross Plus when the special OVA series was imported to the US.

Betty White – Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea

To many, Betty White is a national treasure. The star has enjoyed an enduring career as an entertainer, and White’s work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, and more have endeared her to millions. Of course, anime fans are no exception. If they paid any attention to Ponyo, they would have heard White’s voice throughout the film.

Yes, White did dub work for the Studio Ghibli movie’s dub. The actress played Yoshie after Tomoko Naraoka did the character’s original voice. The film’s English dub also tapped talent like Noah Cyrus, Frankie Jonas, Tina Fey, Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett, and Lily Tomlin.