Dragon Ball Super Confirms the Super Hero Arc Is Officially Over

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero landed in theaters in 2022, using a unique CG-style to depict the Z-Fighters. With Gohan and Piccolo receiving new transformations in Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo, along with the film resurrecting Z-villain Cell, there was plenty to celebrate when it came to the shonen franchise’s latest outing. For those who need a refresher, Dragon Ball Super’s manga has been telling the story of Super Hero by exploring its beginnings and endings. What may come as good news for many shonen fans, artist Toyotaro has confirmed that the Super Hero Saga has officially come to an end.

While many of the events of the film were depicted in the manga, the printed story took the opportunity to explore scenes that weren’t during the movie’s runtime. One of the biggest moments was seeing Gohan reunite with the likes of Goku and Vegeta, while meeting Broly for the first time as well. During these chapters, manga readers witnessed Gohan Beast stacking up against Ultra Instinct, Ultra Ego, and Broly’s Legendary Super Saiyan form. Most recently, one of Akira Toriyama’s last chapters explored how Trunks and Goten became the masked crime fighters we know today but the future for the shonen series is anyone’s guess now.

Toyotaro Lays It On The Line

Thanks to the release of Dragon Ball Super’s 24th manga volume, artist Toyotaro confirmed that the Super Hero Arc has finished but refrained from hinting at what is to come, “Since the Super Hero arc’s prequel was limited to three chapters, I had no choice but to abandon the idea. Instead, I was allowed to draw three chapters covering events after the birth of Saiyamen X. As we reached the conclusion of the Super Hero arc, this was a story I just couldn’t leave untold. I was fortunate enough to have my request granted, allowing me to present it as a one-shot. Thank you for reading. With this, the Super Hero arc is officially complete!”

When it came to the Super Hero Saga’s finale, it did set up some major elements for the future. Outside of the aforementioned Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast, Dr. Hedo and Gamma 1 of the Red Ribbon Army became allies after fighting against the Z-Fighters. With Frieza still out there as the most powerful being in the universe, it seems like a safe bet that the alien despot will have a big role to play.

Dragon Ball Super’s Anime Return

Unfortunately, there has been no word on when Dragon Ball Super will return to the screen as of the writing of this article. There are still two major manga arcs to adapt in the forms of the Moro Arc and the Granolah the Survivor Arc, which both would create quite a few anime episodes were they confirmed. With producers in the past stating that the shonen franchise might be telling new stories for decades to come, things are looking good for Goku’s future.

