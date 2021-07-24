Which Anime Has the Best First Episode? The Fans Have Decided
With most anime franchises, each individual series attempts to bring in viewers with an interesting hook that takes fans into new worlds, and recently, a number of anime fans took the opportunity to debate which series had the best opening episode in the ever-expanding roster of shows within the medium. Countless choices were explored in this debate, including the likes of Attack On Titan, Death Note, and a number of other series that did a fantastic job of introducing brand new worlds and characters to viewers over the years.
The discussion started with Twitter User Soul Hashira asking fans the straight-up question as to which anime series has the best first episode, with anime fans jumping in to share their thoughts as to which franchise hooked them from the start:
What anime has the best first episode?— trapsoul🤍 (@_soulhashira_) July 18, 2021
What was your favorite first episode in the world of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the first episodes that helped introduce the world to some of the biggest anime franchises.
Attack On Eternity
prevnext
AOT or To Your Eternity for me— trapsoul🤍 (@_soulhashira_) July 18, 2021
One Piece
prevnext
One Piece pic.twitter.com/JhWioGfMBg— ✧ ཻུ۪۪𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐨﹋𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥ᜊﬞﬞ 🪄𝐇𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐚 (@Mahogirl1) July 18, 2021
The Hilarious Adventures of Light Yagami And L
prevnext
DEATH NOTE ALWAYS! It has interesting attraction even from the first 5 minutes of it💖💖 pic.twitter.com/Wr3Pa6yU7f— Witch Editor (@editor_witch) July 18, 2021
Elfen Lied (Aka Gore Factory)
prevnext
Surprised nobody said Elfen Lied pic.twitter.com/3d5xemVLvX— Sis L. Muhammad (@B1ack_Woman) July 18, 2021
Sword Art Online
prevnext
Honestly? as much as I want to give it to Shield Hero or Gargantia... I will lay the crown on Sword Art Online's head, that first episode does a great job of setting up the world, the goal and it's characters... granted, it doesn't exactly pay off that well but 1st ep? top tier.— Slug Thumb (@Corey_Needless) July 18, 2021
Fairy Tale For The Win
prevnext
fairy tail ofc 🥺🔥 pic.twitter.com/BBi6ZIIhZx— °•° (@xnatsuluce) July 18, 2021
The Lesser Known Drifters
prevnext
I would say of all the different anime’s I’ve watched the one that sticks in my mind is Drifters and it has a awesome theme song! pic.twitter.com/EbnnujZNqw— Irish (@Irish89561199) July 18, 2021
Hunter x Hunter - The 1999 Version
prevnext
Too lazy to type so I'll copy and paste what I posted last year:
Ep 1 of HxH 99 is one of the greatest first episodes I have ever seen. It hits all the right beats. It tells us what a Hunter is, introduces us to the main character, his goal, why he chose that goal, and more. pic.twitter.com/pfn1KXWpQF— Super Space Warrior (@SaiyaPeepul) July 18, 2021
Made In Abyss
prevnext
Made In Abyss spends half the episode drip-feeding the viewer with worldbuilding and foreshadowing before giving you a fish-out-of-water character to ask questions directly and finally revealing the abyss that everyone’s so obsessed with. It’s masterful. pic.twitter.com/QdOPScCswE— Amy (@waterbringer) July 18, 2021
Say No More Fam
prev
That’s all imma say man pic.twitter.com/Ntm4NVo7xq— 🦧~ (@KeAndreEdwards) July 18, 2021