Which Anime Has the Best First Episode? The Fans Have Decided

With most anime franchises, each individual series attempts to bring in viewers with an interesting hook that takes fans into new worlds, and recently, a number of anime fans took the opportunity to debate which series had the best opening episode in the ever-expanding roster of shows within the medium. Countless choices were explored in this debate, including the likes of Attack On Titan, Death Note, and a number of other series that did a fantastic job of introducing brand new worlds and characters to viewers over the years.

The discussion started with Twitter User Soul Hashira asking fans the straight-up question as to which anime series has the best first episode, with anime fans jumping in to share their thoughts as to which franchise hooked them from the start:

What anime has the best first episode? — trapsoul🤍 (@_soulhashira_) July 18, 2021

What was your favorite first episode in the world of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the first episodes that helped introduce the world to some of the biggest anime franchises.