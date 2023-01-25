Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unlocks Makima's Dark Side

Chainsaw Man season one is over, but thanks to the fans, we can still meet up with our favorite hunters whenever we want. The hit series has millions of fans worldwide, and plenty of them have perfected their cosplays of our heroes. And now, one of the fandom's best cosplayers is going viral thanks to their take on Makima.

As you can see below, the piece comes from Instagram thanks to Tea, otherwise known as f.ukuro. The pro cosplayer has done all sorts of looks in their time, and their anime-inspired pieces are always popular. So when they decided to give Makima a try, well – there was no way fans were going to miss it.

As you can tell, the cosplay is downright gorgeous, and it shows Makima in all her dominating light. Dressed in a simple suit, Makima looks gorgeous with her hair braided back. This cosplay nails every part of Makima from her expression to her posture and smoldering stare. And of course, the addition of a dog muzzle here would make Denji pass out from sensory overload.

Obviously, f.ukuro loves Makima as much as any fan, and they proved as much with this detailed cosplay. If you want to see more of their work, you can find the fan's other looks here on Instagram. And of course, the first season of Chainsaw Man is streaming in full. No word has been given on season two at this point, but fans are hoping the anime's success will push Studio MAPPA to continue the series.

What do you think about this fan's take on Makima? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.