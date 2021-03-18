Anime Japan Is Rumored to Drop Some Big News

✖

Last year's Anime Japan had to be canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic that had thrown a monkey wrench into countless plans across the anime industry, but this year's convention is set to land virtually at the end of this month and it seems as if it might have some big announcements to reveal. Following in the footsteps of last year's Funimation Con and Crunchyroll Expo to name a few, Anime Japan will still be diving into the world of anime heavily, albeit without having an in-person event to push major news in the industry.

Though it might be virtual, Anime Japan has already announced that they plan to have a My Hero Academia panel that will bring together a number of Japanese voice actors in the main cast, most likely to celebrate the arrival of the fifth season of the anime and potentially reveal some announcements with regards to Kohei Horikoshi's franchise. While we have yet to know what other anime franchises will have a part to play in the convention, it's clear that more than a few series might be dropping some bombshells.

Twitter User Ranobe Sugoi shared a hint that some big surprises were set to arrive at the upcoming Anime Japan convention were set to land, leaving both ourselves and anime fans to begin wondering what secrets will be revealed at the end of this month:

Some BIG surprises at upcoming AnimeJapan 2021 event. — Ranobe Sugoi (+) (@RanobeSugoi) March 16, 2021

With regards to making the convention virtual this year following 2020's cancellation, Anime Japan had this to say via an official statement:

"AnimeJapan 2021 is a real result of examining the health and safety of all visitors and related parties based on the current situation of the new coronavirus infection and the state of emergency issued by the government on January 7 (Thursday). We have decided to cancel the event and make it "online-only". In addition, artist Takanori Nishikawa will be appointed as the official ambassador of AnimeJapan 2021 and will liven up AnimeJapan together!"

