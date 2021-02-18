My Hero Academia Sets Plans for Anime Japan 2021 Panel

✖

Anime Japan is set to go live in just over a month, so all eyes are on this year's biggest hits. As you can imagine, My Hero Academia is high on the list as the series will hit out with season five this spring. Now, fans have learned a bit more about the show's Anime Japan panel, and it will feature a very welcome guest.

The news went live online recently as Anime Japan firmed up its virtual schedule. The event will play host to My Hero Academia on March 28 with its panel going live in Japan that afternoon. A virtual stage is being planned with select cast members, and yes - the actor behind Shinso Hitoshi will take part.

My Hero Academia Season 5 will have a special stage at AnimeJapan 2021 on March 28th! Time: 1:30-2:05 PM JST The main VA cast:

• Daiki Yamashita (Deku)

• Nobuhiko Okamoto (Bakugo)

• Yuki Kaji (Shoto)

• Wataru Hatano (Shinso)

• Kohei Amasaki (Monoma) pic.twitter.com/tXvpNTAuMB — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) February 18, 2021

According to reports, Wataru Hatano will take part in the panel. The actor began his work as Shinso back in the anime's second season, and he will return in the fifth. He will be joined by several major co-stars like Daiki Yamashita who plays Deku. Nobuhiko Okamoto, Yuki Kaji, and Kohei Amasaki will also show up as they play Bakugo, Shoto, and Monoma respectively.

As you can guess, this panel will be dedicated to all things My Hero Academia season five. The show is slated to debut this April, and fans are expecting a lot from the debut. Season five will go live with a major arc focusing on Class 1-A as they prepare to do a joint training mission with Class 1-B. Hitsohi will be taking part in the event, so it seems like the general student will be making a bid for the hero course shortly. And if he has anything to say about it, then Shinso will be joining the ranks soon.

What do you make of this new update? How hyped are you for season five of My Hero Academia?