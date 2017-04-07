Jim Belushi Wants Anime Recommendations After Watching Your Name

✖

The last year has been a difficult one for most everyone, but the anime industry has fared well during the pandemic. Titles such as Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia have kept the sector running nice enough. Of course, that means more eyes are drawn to anime than ever, and it turns out Jim Belushi is one such patron. After all, the actor is looking for anime recommendations, and he seems to be smitten with Your Name as is.

Recently, the actor hit up Twitter to ask followers for their anime suggestions. Belushi said he recently watched Makoto Shinkai's Your Name for the first time, and it has opened him up to the medium at long last.

Any anime fans out there? I always loved Studio Ghibli after I worked with them - however I don’t know much else. But, I just saw “Your Name” and it blew me away. What is out there? C’mon, some of you guys have to be nerds. Fess up! — Jim Belushi (@JimBelushi) December 28, 2020

"Any anime fans out there? I always loved Studio Ghibli after I worked with them - however, I don’t know much else," he said. "But, I just saw “Your Name” and it blew me away. What is out there? C’mon, some of you guys have to be nerds. Fess up!"

Of course, you may not have known that Belushi is connected to Studio Ghibli as is. The actor did a dub job for the studio back in the day for My Neighbors the Yamadas. The lesser-known film was directed by Isao Takahata and debuted in July 1999. The eccentric comedy is made up of various sketches that suit Belushi perfectly, so the gig was a match made in heaven. But after watching Your Name, it seems the actor wants more info on what anime has to offer.

It did not take long for people to offer their anime recommendations to Belushi, and we have to second some of them! A Silent Voice is an easy choice to go with as well as Weathering With You. Any film by Satoshi Kon should be put on Belushi's radar as well as projects by Mamoru Hosoda!

What movie or TV show would you pitch to Belushi? Did you come into anime through Your Name like the star?