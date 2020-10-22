Your Name Director Praises Demon Slayer's Record Box Office Debut

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the talk of the anime industry, but that is far from it. These days, the franchise is making headlines globally thanks to its hugely successful film debut amidst the pandemic. Demon Slayer has shattered box office records in Japan in the wake of its premiere, and a former record-holder is now congratulating Tanjiro on all his success.

Recently, fans got to hear director Makoto Shinkai's reaction to Demon Slayer after the filmmaker shared a message about the movie on Twitter. The creator of Your Name and Weathering With You was amazed by the success of Demon Slayer's theatrical debut, so there are no hard feelings here.

"Wow! How is this possible at the Japanese box office? A huge accomplishment," Shinkai tweeted.

Of course, fans were quick to agree with the director as Shinkai knows what he is talking about. The man has some all-star movies under his belt, and Shinkai's work on Your Name turned him into a household name. After all, Your Name did the impossible by taking down Spirited Away to become the highest-grossing anime film period.

Your Name holds that title still today, but fans are wondering if Demon Slayer could try to take it before long. After all, the movie has already raked in some insane totals to date. In its first three days,Demon Slayer brought in more than $43 million USD which is more than the lifetime gross of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The only point of comparison Demon Slayer has at the Japanese box office is Weathering With You, but the Shinkai film earned three-times less during its opening weekend that Demon Slayer did.

Now, fans are eager to see just how far Mugen Train will go as the Demon Slayer film continues steamrolling forward. It could very well become the highest-grossing anime flick in Japan, and once global theaters begin reopening, it isn't hard to imagine Demon Slayer pushing Your Name from its lofty perch.

HT - Crunchyroll