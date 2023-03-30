Scott Pilgrim: The Anime Ordered by Netflix With Original Film Cast

Oh, it's official. Scott Pilgrim vs The World is ready to make a comeback. After years of pleading, film director Edgar Wright has confirmed the hit film is about to spin out a special series. Scott Pilgrim is getting an anime adaptation at Netflix, and it will bring the entire cast of Wright's film back for their roles.

Yes, you read that right. Wright took to Twitter to share the big news with fans today about Scott Pilgrim. It turns out Scott Pilgrim: The Anime is being worked on by Science SARU right now with Netflix. And of course, no one is more excited about this adaptation than Wright himself.

This is not a drill! This is happening!



After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. pic.twitter.com/LyB7EIlcUD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 30, 2023

"This is not a drill! This is happening! After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of 'Scott Pilgrim', I'm thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and... you are going to lose your minds," the director shared.

"One of the proudest, most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&As and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the gang on an actual project. Until now..."

According to Wright, the creator of Scott Pilgrim, Bryan Lee O'Malley, is working on this anime with writer BenDavid Grabinski. The series will bring back some of Hollywood's top stars who originally brought Scott Pilgrim vs The World to life years ago. This includes Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Jason Schwartzman, and more. So if you need more Scott Pilgrim in your life, this Netflix anime promises to fill that hole in your life.

As you can imagine, Scott Pilgrim fans are living for this comeback as it has been years since the cult hit film went live. The live-action dropped in 2010, and its quippy humor turned Scott Pilgrim vs The World into a must-watch comedy. In the years since its release, the film has formed a loyal fanbase, and many fans including Wright have imagined what it would look like for Scott to return to the screen. Now, Netflix is making that possible with Science SARU as the animation studio has upped its profile with projects like Star Wars Visions. So if you haven't checked out Scott Pilgrim vs The World, we recommend you check out the comedy ASAP as we wait for updates on its anime comeback!

