Resident Evil 4 Anime Releases Episode 3: Watch

Capcom found some serious success when it came to remaking Raccoon City with the new iterations of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, so it should come as no surprise that the publishers would try their luck with the fourth entry. To help celebrate Leon Kennedy's return to the "Mysterious Village", an adorable anime series has put a new spin on an old favorite. Now, the third episode has arrived which sees Leon and Ashley in quite a troubling predicament.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is a Resident Evil Remake that many video game fans struggled with initially. The original game dropped on the Nintendo Gamecube and is considered by many not just to be the greatest game in the series, but one of the best video games of all time. With the demo for the new remake arriving recently, fans have had the opportunity to revisit the terrifying village that remains iconic in the video game landscape to this day.

In our review for Resident Evil 4 Remake, our own Tanner Dedmon broke down how the game has solid replayability and justifies returning to the village time and time again, "Even if there's a part or two in the remake that could've been handled better, replayability is a core part of a Resident Evil game's success, and Resident Evil 4 is no exception. It should be a promising sign then that as soon as credits rolled, the next logical step was to look through the new challenges at hand and plan out the next playthrough. Costumes, new weapons, and challenges both self-imposed and presented by the game are incentives that bolster Resident Evil's arcade-y feel and give the player an excuse for another run, but even if they were absent, the Resident Evil 4 remake offers enough to justify countless runs once more.

If you've somehow managed to dodge details regarding Resident Evil 4's story, here's a breakdown of the challenges that special agent Leon Kennedy is facing in the new remake arriving this week, "Resident Evil 4 joins Leon S. Kennedy six years after his hellish experiences in the biological disaster of Raccoon City. His unmatched resolve caused him to be recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president of the United States. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is dispatched to rescue the president's recently kidnapped daughter. Leon tracks her to a secluded European village, however, after making first contact he discovers a fervor beyond reason grips the local populace."

The Resident Evil 4 remake releases on March 24th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.