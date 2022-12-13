Anime Legend Ichiro Mizuki Dies Following Cancer Battle

This week, the anime industry is mourning one of its most influential talents. Reports from Japan have confirmed the death of Ichirou Mizuki, a legendary singer and actor in the anime industry. He was 74 years old.

According to reports, Mizuki passed away in Japan on December 6th after battling lung cancer. This tragic update comes months after Mizuki's agency confirmed the diagnosis in the summer. At that time, the singer said their lung cancer had spread to several lymph nodes as well as his brain. As such, Mizuki underwent surgery in June, and he assured plans he had no plans to retire despite his current physical therapy regimen.

Sadly, Mizuki has passed following his battle, and fans are now remembering the legacy of work he leaves behind. Born in 1948, the singer-actor began working professionally in anime in 1968. Throughout his career, Mizuki performed 1,200 songs for anime soundtracks as well as tokusatsu projects. Some of his most famous songs belong to titles like Great Malinger, Robot Detective, Space Pirate Captain Harlock, Kamen Rider X, and more.

In fact, Mizuki was so influential in the anime industry that he was gifted a nickname by the public. To most, the singer was known as the Emperor of Anime Songs. It is not an exaggeration to say Mizuki was the King of Anime throughout the 1980s and into the 1990s. He event went on to form the supergroup with JAM Project which continues to the day with new singers. And thanks to his celebrity, anime themes are more popular than ever.

Our thoughts are with Mizuki's loved ones at this time. May he rest in peace.