The Omegaverse Is Finally Coming to Anime

It is time for anime to explore new horizons. For those who don't know, the industry has grown leaps and bounds in the past decade. Just about every trend has been explored through the medium, and now it is time for anime to tackle the Omegaverse. After all, its first foray is dated, and we have the team at Gush to thank.

In honor of its 20th anniversary, Gush is putting out its own short anthology special. The big project will be going live later this fall in Japan, and it is bringing a number of popular Gush titles to life. You can read up on the full list of included titles below, but of course, much of the special's buzz has to do with its omegaverse content.

GUSH20th Anniversary special project

After all, the omegaverse is only starting to populate the mainstream. Originally founded in fan fiction and web comics, the omegaverse has only grown in size. The trope has been found time and again in the BL field, so it was just a matter of time before an anime put the omegaverse into play. Whether romantic, erotic, or platonic – the omegaverse does it all. So of course, interest is high in this special to see how it handles the good and bad of the omegaverse.

If you are not familiar with omegaverse content, well – there are plenty of places to consume them. From Slow Heat to Sayonara Alpha, you can find a number of solid titles online these days. And as for Gush's anthology, you can read up on its included stories below:

Kimi no Nadekata: "Shintanino, who is heartbroken after seeing his girlfriend in Anani, appears in front of Shintanino, a sparkling prince with a natural tarashi. "I'm tired of real love. Let's look at Koganei-kun as an idol." Thanks to that, Niiyano's heart and soul are still being squeezed tight! "Even though that alone was enough, Koganei went so far as to declare "I'll do my best to drop him...!?""



Shitsukekata: "Shinobu Kasuga is good at his job, but needs something to relieve his stress. One night he finds Daisuke, who's like a big dog, and takes him home. Shinobu trains Daisuke to lick all over his body... But, the next day, he finds out they're working at the same place!"



Karisome Bitch Minami-kun: "University student Takane is living a depressing life because he has been labeled as a manwhore, who makes moves on both men and women alike because of his good looks."



Kedamono Arashi: "Akira Miyaji is a beast doctor. A beast himself, he defies nature to be one that is not swayed by instincts. Kijima is the hospital director who likes to meddle with Miyaji. Kijima, born with the rare dominant gene, has very strong pheromones which results in him leading a very crazy sex life. Miyaji, although not very good at dealing with the guy and in spite of being the total opposite of him, is tempted by him. One day, Miyaji is hit by Kijima's pheromones which triggers an irregular heat in him...!?"



Ecchi na Oshiri ja Dame desu ka?



Naka Made Aishite



