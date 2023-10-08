Undead Unluck Anime Launches to High Praise
Undead Unluck's anime premiere has been a hit with fans so far.
Undead Unluck's anime has made its highly anticipated premiere as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and the first episode of the new series has been a big hit with fans so far! Undead Unluck is the latest of the major Shonen Jump franchises fans have wanted to see get a full anime adaptation of its own, and part of the reason why is because Yoshifumi Tozuka's manga has a very wild start to their wacky action series. This came to life in the anime's first episode, and showcased where this series is going to go in the future.
Undead Unluck Episode 1 has officially premiered, and fans are already praising the way it's been brought to life by the team at David Production. Directed by Yuki Yase, who's behind series such as Fire Force and Mekakucity Actors, there seems to be a lot of reasons to praise the way the anime has kicked off its run for the rest of the episodes running through the Fall in both its action direction and how it translates the wild start for Fuuko and Andy's adventures together.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Undead Unluck's anime premiere, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
A Wild Start
prevnext
It hasn’t even been 3 minutes and yet here we are with a wild a start ☠️ #UNDEADUNLUCK #アンデラ pic.twitter.com/HJIc8jPwdu— 🍒Dubz🍒 (@Dubzzpain) October 6, 2023
Creative Censorship
prevnext
The animation in Undead Unluck is so good, the expressions are so fun and the way they used the censor bar is so creative pic.twitter.com/0hI4Gzl2Pw— Tortoise (@Aquaregalia7) October 8, 2023
Peak Cinema
prevnext
Now that was peak cinema EVERY second of it, the action animation on this undead unluck episode was insane pic.twitter.com/FAgQJ5aoBP— ceo of loving gojo satoru 🌙 (@yujisakr) October 7, 2023
Perfect
prevnext
The Undead Unluck adaptation is perfect... I'm already amazed. pic.twitter.com/6NliK638S2— Obelisk The Torreefer | Skip #1 fan (@trilliontickets) October 6, 2023
Mind-Blowing
prevnext
Mind-blowing Visuals. 🤯🤯🤯#undead_unluck #undeadunluck #アンデラ pic.twitter.com/bXaVkRD9aI— J. Dev (@Jai_Dev_TT) October 6, 2023
Single Best Storyboards This Year
prevnext
Undead Unluck got the single best storyboards I've seen all year, and Yuki Yase's direction also helps making everything feel so much more dynamic. This is gonna be a very special season.#UndeadUnluck pic.twitter.com/HAl14jSoHk— Nero 🩸Undead Unluck SZN (@NeroTheStampede) October 6, 2023
Perfected This Manga Scene
prevnext
Okay okay okay. Am I wrong if I say they perfected this scene from the manga?😂😂😂😂😂 I can’t breathe bro omggggg #UndeadUnluck pic.twitter.com/mJ0y2uMVOL— MrFeldecat (Suspended) (@mrwiggle2x) October 6, 2023
Wild Out of Context
prevnext
Most hilarious part of the episode 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣— PC (@PC64124620) October 7, 2023
Out of the context undead unluck is just nuts#undeadunluck #andy pic.twitter.com/1yKCyPRQo0
So Happy
prevnext
Just got done watching ep 1 of Undead Unluck. Eyes were glued. Every tweak in the pacing and direction was perfect, and, man...like, man...this really is the series I started working on 3 yrs ago. Like, shit...this really is Undead Unluck. I'm so happy. pic.twitter.com/MAYem7yqhd— David Evelyn (@shinhoroko) October 7, 2023
Wicked Sick Introduction
prev
Undead Unluck #01
A wicked sick introduction to an unhinged world that's an unexpected fit for Yuki Yase's offbeat direction and Hideyuki Morioka's sharp designs. You can leave Shaft, but Shaft never leaves you! pic.twitter.com/eelSh6NCjL— Edo (@edomonogatari) October 7, 2023