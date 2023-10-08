Undead Unluck Anime Launches to High Praise

Undead Unluck's anime has made its highly anticipated premiere as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and the first episode of the new series has been a big hit with fans so far! Undead Unluck is the latest of the major Shonen Jump franchises fans have wanted to see get a full anime adaptation of its own, and part of the reason why is because Yoshifumi Tozuka's manga has a very wild start to their wacky action series. This came to life in the anime's first episode, and showcased where this series is going to go in the future.

Undead Unluck Episode 1 has officially premiered, and fans are already praising the way it's been brought to life by the team at David Production. Directed by Yuki Yase, who's behind series such as Fire Force and Mekakucity Actors, there seems to be a lot of reasons to praise the way the anime has kicked off its run for the rest of the episodes running through the Fall in both its action direction and how it translates the wild start for Fuuko and Andy's adventures together.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Undead Unluck's anime premiere, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!