Anime Favorites Get a Big Blu-ray Sale on Amazon Today Only

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, big sales are starting to wind down. That’s why anime fans need to jump on this one-day Amazon Blu-ray sale. It’s loaded with top titles – many of which are discounted by 50% or more – and you’ve only got until the end of the day today, November 29th, to take advantage of it. Here are some of our favorite items in the lineup:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series (Amazon Exclusive Edition): $39.99 – 51% off

• Cowboy Bebop: Complete Series: $19.99 – 67% off

• Dragon Ball Z – Resurrection ‘F’: $11.49 – 54% off

• Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters Part One: $21.09 – 44% off

• Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters Part Two: $19.99 – 43% off

• Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie Combo + UV: $11.99 – 66% off

• Ghost in the Shell Arise: Borders 1-2: $12.99 – 48% off

• Boy and the Beast Combo + UV: $12.99 – 63% off

Head on over to Amazon and shop the entire anime Blu-ray sale while it lasts!