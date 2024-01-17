Monogatari May Be Aniplex's Mysterious New Anime: Report

If there is one thing anime fans can do, it is sleuth out the most minute of mysteries. This week, that truth was put to the test courtesy of Aniplex. The entertainment company has worked in anime for decades, and it got fans buzzing recently with two new promos. It seems the company has some anime plans brewing, and a small embed from Aniplex's site has fans convinced the projects have to do with Monogatari.

The update comes courtesy of netizens who have been keeping a close eye on Aniplex. This week, the company post two teasers to social media regarding a mystery anime project. The teasers simply read "O" and "M" which led to tons of speculation. From Sword Art Online to Sakamoto Days, tons of series were pitched while speculating, but Aniplex's website seems to hint at a Monogatari release.

After all, both websites from Aniplex regarding these teasers featuring a Google Tag embed in their source code. In both of these embeds, the word "Off" and "Monster" can be found. Obviously, these two words match the two teasers by Aniplex, and they tie directly to Monogatari.

After all, Monogatari is an expansive franchise, and its light novels have earned anime adaptations from Aniplex. The series' fourth saga is called Off Season while its fifth is known as Monster Season. To date, neither of these sagas have been treated to an anime adaptation, but it is about time the series made a comeback. Aniplex last welcomed Monogatari in 2019 with Zoku Owarimongatari. So right now, fans are pretty convinced this paranormal franchise is preparing for a big comeback.

If you are not caught up with Monogatari, you can find its anime series streaming now on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

What do you think about this Aniplex debacle? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!