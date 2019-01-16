This Viral Meme Will Reveal Your Anime Series’ Flawless Title

When it comes to naming things, Japan has got a lock on the skill. From movies to manga, creators overseas have come up with some amazing — if not absurd — titles over the years. In fact, it almost impossible to replicate the talent, but that seems to have all changed.

Thanks to a fresh meme, fans can figure out the name of their own anime series, and social media is having it out with the chart.

Not long ago, an appropriately named Twitter user started the trend with an innocent post. MrAnimeRandom shared a chart that gives netizens options naming their own anime, and the options are as over the top as you’d like.

What is your Anime Series Title. pic.twitter.com/JqfVYU3D58 — MrAnimeRandom (@MrAnimeRandom) January 15, 2019

Just, check out the following title samples. If you don’t think these would make for one top-notch anime, it is time to reconsider your otaku tastes:

Vampire Princes Detectives

Mermaid Rocket Academy

Omega Sushi Super!

Lucky Banana Hunter

Space Phantom Forever

Robo-Hamster 900

Not only does this chart nod to some of anime’s biggest buzz words, but its countless combinations have legitimately impressed netizens. With thousands of shares, fans are revealing their anime titles and going the extra mile to craft crazy premises which suit them.

“I got “Death Hamster Memories”; to put a Positive spin on that, I’d say an anime about a band named Death Hamster who plays Heavy Metal tracks, and the lives of each band member expressed in memories,” CWCSonichu shared with fans.

Other title gems have popped up from the chart, giving fans more than enough fan-fiction and fan-art ammunition. Names like Blood Hamster Outlaw and Gothic Princess Detectives have piqued all sorts of interest. So, if you’re in the market for a sweet anime title, it’s probably time you took this viral meme out for a spin.

