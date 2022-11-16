Anime's Top Studios Are Eager to Expand Their Overseas Collabs

As anime has grown larger around the world, various anime studios have taken the opportunity to join forces with North American companies to create new projects that have introduced new viewers to the medium. A major recent example was Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions anthology series, an anime focused on the universe of Jedi and Sith that brought together the likes of Production I.G., Science SARU, Studio Colorido, and many others. Now, a new report has arrived showing how some production houses are expanding their reach around the globe in creating new projects.

In a recent online seminar, TIFFCOM 2022, Production I.G producer Hiroshi Ito and Wit Studio producer Tetsuya Nakatake discussed how the internet and the connectivity of the globe have made it easier to put together anime projects with those who live outside of Japan. Specifically, the producers noted that countries such as Brazil, Taiwan, France, and China, have given them the opportunity to work with amazingly talented artists thanks in part to being able to see their art via social media. With anime being streamed into houses around the world, both producers made note that these artists have "passionate otaku hearts" and have become worthy additions to creating these collaborations.

The Anime Game Is Changing

Another interesting tidbit of this discussion was that Nakatake and Ito noted that thanks to the influence of anime, and its continued growth via the internet and streaming services, they expect more Hollywood artists to be influenced by the medium well into the future. In discussing the work that they have done with Netflix specifically, the Wit and I.G. producers noted that anime has become a safer investment for the platform as the production costs tend to remain the same when the project begins, helping them to have bigger budgets. Certainly, a notable example this year was Studio TRIGGER's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the video game adaptation that has become one of the biggest new series of the year when it comes to anime.

A big comment made during this seminar was also that the producers assured those in attendance that despite the increase in overseas collaboration, the general approach to anime production would not change.

Via ANN