Studio Trigger Wants to Make a Star Wars Anime About Wookies

Studio Trigger is one of the greats when it comes to animation, and the company has proven its expertise time after time. The team has spent the last decade bringing some of the industry's top titles to life from Kill la Kill to Promare and beyond. And as the studio moves into the future, it seems the group is ready to tackle a Star Wars show if given the chance.

The update comes Hiromi Wakabayashi as the producer appeared with several colleagues at Anime Expo. The executive answered plenty of fan questions while Shigeto Koyama and Yoh Yoshinari did some special artwork. At one point, the group was asked about the studio's work on Star Wars Visions as it provided two shorts for the series. Wakabayashi was happy to talk shop about Star Wars, and the producer admitted he's got a different show pitch he would love to make.

According to the producer, Studio Trigger is eager to tell a story about Wookies, and they did make this pitch for Star Wars Visions. Wakabayashi says the pitch featured a Wookie girl who wanted to go on an adventure across the galaxy. And while the idea wasn't approved for season one of Star Wars Visions, the studio is not leaving the idea behind.

Judging by the panel's reaction to this pitch, it seems like Studio Trigger could draw in a lot of fans with this pitch. The anime could still happen, after all. Disney+ has announced the second season of Star Wars Visions is in the works as the anime anthology earned rave reviews upon its premiere. So if Studio Trigger wants to pursue this Wookie plot, the team better get a new pitch planned ASAP!

What do you think about Studio Trigger's pitch? Do you want to see the company tackle a full Star Wars series?