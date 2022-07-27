One Piece Rereleases Original OVA on YouTube: Watch

One Piece Day took place earlier this month on July 22nd, celebrating the long journey of the Straw Hat Pirates and Luffy's journey to becoming the king of the pirates. As a part of this major Shonen event, not only were new details revealed about the future of the anime franchise, but the event coordinators shared a major piece of history for the series for the first time online in the original video animation that introduced many to Luffy and his crew via One Piece – Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack.

If you aren't familiar with One Piece's original anime project, the OVA was actually produced by a different studio than Toei Animation, with Production I.G. handling the early adventure that saw Luffy, Nami, and Zoro battling against a new opponent. Released in 1998, the original story didn't reference anything that took place from the manga that was created by Eiichiro Oda and had a completely different cast of voice actors that set out to introduce the Straw Hat Pirates to many for the first time. The OVA project was released to a limited amount of theaters and now you can watch the special for the first time on Youtube.

The Official One Piece Youtube Channel shared the OVA project in its entirety, and you can jump into this original take on the Straw Hats from Production I.G. beginning at around "1:51:46" in the long video to get a better idea of what One Piece might have looked like if it didn't make the leap to Toei:

After around a month-long hiatus, creator Eiichiro Oda returned to write and draw the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece for what is being billed as the Final Arc of the series. With Oda himself having worked on One Piece for over two decades at this point, the mangaka has certainly earned his retirement more than a few times over at this point and fans are continuing to speculate not just whether Luffy will be able to achieve his dreams but whether or not the mystery of the One Piece treasure will be revealed.

