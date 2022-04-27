Star Wars: Visions Manga Releases First Details

✖

Star Wars: Visions brought together a number of animation houses to help in portraying both Jedi and Sith in the medium of animation for the first time. With studios such as Colorido, Science Saru, Geno, Trigger, Production IG, and Kinema Circus helping to put together this anthology, a new manga adaptation is set to arrive next month, with new details having been dropped that lays out some of the stories from a galaxy far, far away.

To start, the Star Wars Visions manga has confirmed that the adaptation of "The Twins", a story that saw a brother and sister struggling from alternate sides of the light and dark sides, will be adapted by Satou Keisuke, the mangaka responsible for the creation of Little Witch Academia. Following up this, the manga will also see an adaptation of "The Ninth Jedi", one of the fan-favorite stories of the anthology, drawn by Yuusuke Oosawa, of Green Worldz and Dr. Duo fame. Finally, "Lop & Ochou", a story of Jedi and Sith starring a young bunny girl will be adapted to the printed page by mangaka Haruichi, who is responsible for the creation of the volleyball series known as Haikyu.

Twitter User Manga Mogora RE shared the new details from Big Gangan with regards to the upcoming Star Wars: Visions manga adaptation, which is set to land on May 25th, giving Star Wars fans a brand new way to follow some of the biggest stories from the universe of Jedi and Sith:

Image © Square Enix, Haruichi, Oosawa Yusuke, Satou Keisuke, Lucasfilm Ltd, Disney

While a second season of Star Wars: Visions has yet to be confirmed at this point, we here at Comicbook.com previously had the opportunity to chat with producer James Waugh about the possibility of more episodes coming down the pipeline and whether there might in fact be a new anthology series:

"Yes, absolutely. We'll see what happens. Let's see how the response is to this anthology, and I hope it's as positive as your experience, which makes me really happy we did."

Will you be looking to read this Star Wars anthology when it arrives next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Star Wars.