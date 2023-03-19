Atelier Ryza Anime Announced for 2023

The Atelier Ryza franchise is branching out with a brand new anime all of its own taking on the very first entry in the "Secret" series, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout! Published by Koei Tecmo and developed by Gust, the first entry in this fan favorite Role Playing Game franchise launched across consoles back in 2019, and has done so well that two other sequel entries have released since then. But soon the video game franchise will be making the leap to a whole new medium with Atelier Ryza's anime adaptation now in the works for a release this year.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout has been announced for an official TV anime adaptation, and is currently scheduled to release some time during the Summer 2023 anime schedule. While a concrete release date has yet to be revealed, you can check out the debut teaser trailer for Atelier Ryza's anime in the video above and the special teaser poster visual below from Koei Tecmo's official Twitter account:

What to Know for Atelier Ryza Anime

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout will feature Emma Yuzuriha as director for Liden Films, Yashichiro Takahashi will handle the series composition, Tomoyuki Shitaya will be providing the character designs adapting Toridamono's original designs from the video game release. Kazuki Yanagawa, composer before the Atelier series in general, will be composing the music for the TV anime adaptation as well. There will also be a returning Japanese voice cast with the likes of Hitomi Owada as Klaudia Valentz, Takuma Terashima as Lent Marslink, Yui Kondo as Tao Mongarten, Hirofumi Nojima as Empel Vollmer, and Haruka Terui as Lila Decyrus confirmed so far.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout will be one of the many anime projects being shown off more during AnimeJapan 2023 coming later this month during Aniplex's planned showcases. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not this will include any more updates so shortly after its initial announcement, but with a planned Summer 2023 release, it won't be too much longer until fans get to see more of the Atelier Ryza anime in motion.

