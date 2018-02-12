‘Attack on Titan’ Confirms [SPOILER] Is Alive

Attack on Titan isn’t called an emotional whirlwind for nothing. The series has killed so many of its characters that Game of Thrones looks kind in comparison. However, the series did stray away from its usual gloom to confirm one person was still alive.

Unfortunately for Eren Jaeger, he’d hoped the War Hammer Titan had actually kicked the bucket. So, obviously – spoilers below!

In the latest chapter of Attack on Titan, fans were met with Eren and Mikasa after the pair reunited in chapter 101. The heroine was quick to scold her comrade after she sliced into the War Hammer Titan’s nape. Both Mikasa and Eren expected the bombastic move to kill the massive Titan, but they were very wrong.

Fans watched as Eren informed Mikasa that their battle was not over. The girl looked shocked that the War Hammer Titan survived her attack as she “completely blew out the nape.” Eren felt the same way as the Marleyean warrior grew before him for a second time. Mikasa had to jettison the pair out of the Titan’s range as it lunged for them, but Eren kept strategizing all the while.

“With its hardening ability, it seems that it can skillfully make anything that it was to,” the protagonist noted from the air.

As Eren watched the War Hammer Titan fight, he realized something off about it. He remembered the creature was formed feet-up when Titans usually come from the nape. The realization made Eren question if the War Hammer Titan’s true body was encased in the ground, and it turns out he was right. The Tybur soldier who inherited the War Hammer Titan was safe in her own crystal cocoon rather than the nape Mikasa targeted in the last chapter. However, Eren didn’t get the chance to snuff the girl out once he found her. The rest of Marley’s Titan Shifters appeared and prepared for an all-out battle with the Survey Corps.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

