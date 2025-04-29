Will Ferrell’s Most Underrated Movie Is Finally Streaming

When you think of Will Ferrell movies, you probably think of eternally quotable comedies like Anchorman, Elf, Step Brothers, or Talladega Nights. Those movies are among the funniest comedies in a generation, but they don’t necessarily show off Ferrell’s full range as an actor. There was one movie from that era, however, that allowed the comedy icon to give a much more layered performance, and it turned out to be one of his most underrated movies.

Released in 2006, Stranger Than Fiction is a surreal dramedy about an auditor who starts hearing an author narrating his everyday life. It’s a lighter version of something like The Truman Show, but it features one of the best, most well-rounded performances of Ferrell’s career. Stranger Than Fiction also just got a whole lot easier to stream, hopefully opening it up to an even bigger audience.

While it hasn’t traditionally been as readily available as some of Ferrell’s bigger films, Stranger Than Fiction was just added to Peacock’s streaming lineup earlier this month. This gives a ton of movie fans who maybe missed the film a real chance to check it out for the first time.

Coming Soon to Peacock

Stranger Than Fiction is one of the many movies added to Peacock’s lineup in April, but there are even more movies on the way in the month ahead. Below, you can check out the full list of titles being added to Peacock on May 1st.

