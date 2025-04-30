The Simpsons Confirms One Of Its Wildest Character Theories in New Episode

The Simpsons has been making some big shifts with its characters in the latest few seasons, and the newest episode of the series has done that one more by confirming one of the wildest character theories fans have had brewing for years. The Simpsons Season 36 has been airing new episodes this Spring, and each one has come with a rather fun reveal about each of the characters. This included not only members of the Simpson family themselves, but there are also many Springfield citizens that have been further fleshed out as well. Even going as far as referencing jokes fans have made about the series this entire time.

Ever since the can of worms was opened with “Lisa the Boy Scout” back in Season 34, The Simpsons has been openly addressing many of the theories or jokes fans have had about the series. This season alone had already seen the series directly referencing the fact that Eddie looked like Ralph Wiggum’s real father after mentioning it in that Season 34 episode, and now it’s gone even further with the reveal that there are indeed multiple Wise Guys who exist throughout Springfield with three appearing on screen at the same time.

There Really Are Multiple Raphaels in Springfield

Raphael, otherwise known by fans as the “Store Clerk” or “Wise Guy,” is often seen working the many service jobs around town and dishing out some sort of sarcastic jab at whoever he’s talking to. It’s become an inside joke among fans that there’s no way that a single person could be working at all these places all at once, and it’s clear that those behind the scenes at The Simpsons feel the same way. While it’s been addressed in that aforementioned “Lisa the Boy Scout” episode before, that wasn’t technically within the canon of the series itself.

That’s not the case for the Season 36 episode, “Abe League of Their Moe,” however. As when Grampa and Bart Simpson attend a Springfield Isotopes game, they see three different Raphaels selling various snacks at the game. It’s all fancy snacks due to the nature of how big the Isotopes have become in the episode, but the real gag is that even Grampa and Bart notice how odd it is to see the Raphaels working at the same time. So now it’s been confirmed that there indeed are more that one of the wise guys.

Why “Lisa the Boy Scout” Is So Important

For those who haven’t seen the Season 34 episode itself, “Lisa the Boy Scout” was a special event episode that saw “hackers” dig into The Simpsons files to showcase a slate of “deleted” scenes and stories that never made to air. This was an excuse to showcase some wild new ideas that poked fun at long running character theories like Ralph’s real father, and one that saw an insect queen like Wise Guy giving birth to multiple clones of himself in an alien fashion.

It was a joke that wasn’t a part of the official The Simpsons timeline at the time, but now it’s an idea that’s been fully incorporated for real. It’s not to say that these multiple Wise Guys are insect like aliens as seen in that episode, but it’s now been confirmed that there really are many versions of Raphael working basically all the jobs in Springfield. It’s just another hilarious way to showcase how much The Simpsons has been changing over the years, and another reason why long time fans have to start paying attention.