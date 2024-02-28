Crunchyroll Is Actively Looking Into AI Subtitling

If you have been out of the loops for awhile, you should know AI is all over headlines these days. From generative artwork to copyright strikes, artificial intelligence has as many doubters as it does proponents. When it comes to the anime fandom, fans are admittedly wary of how AI could dull the industry, so all eyes are on Crunchyroll now that it is looking into the tech.

Recently, the president of Crunchyroll sat down with The Verge for an interview about all things tech. It was there Rahul Purini confirmed generative AI is being tested behind the scenes.

According to Purini, Crunchyroll is looking into how AI can bolster subtitling creation and closed captions. The internal tests are being done to "optimize processes" behind the scenes in an effort to release anime even closer to its Japanese release. Purini said AI could also become a tool to better suggest titles to users. And for employees, generative AI can be used to create different workflows.

As you can imagine, this confession has Crunchyroll users and anime fans doing double takes. It would put things lightly to say AI is controversial, and that stance is doubled in creative fields. AI and anime have not mixed well to date, so netizens are admittedly confused about why generative AI is being tested for subtitles.

After all, AI is still a juvenile tech, and subtitling is anything but easy. From translating to localizing, there is great nuance in subbing an anime. Back in October, Crunchyroll faced harsh criticism for its so-called lazy subtitles on The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons. After complaints were lodged, Crunchyroll fixed the subs, and the incident has fans on high alert. So as you can imagine, netizens aren't sure what to make of this latest confession.

What do you think about this Crunchyroll update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!