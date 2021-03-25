Attack on Titan Launches Mercedes-Benz Collab Ahead of Finale

✖

Attack on Titan is just days out from its season four finale, and all eyes are on the franchise ahead of its series finale next month. Clearly, the hype is high for all things Titans, and some rather surprising brands are jumping on board with the series. After all, Attack on Titan has unveiled its collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, and the result is some seriously epic cars.

Recently, Comic Natalie confirmed the collab was happening, and it did so with some epic pictures. It turns out Attack on Titan has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz to create three themed cars. The luxury brand agreed to makeover three cars with Attack on Titan wrap that brings Eren onto a shiny Benz.

(Photo: Kodansha / Mercedes-Benz)

As you can see above, the cars are all wrapped with manga panels showcasing some of the series' most iconic moments. Three of these cars were created and placed around Benz stores in Tokyo as well as Osaka. The cars will be available to visit until April 25, and no - it does not seem like these Attack on Titan cars are available for purchase. But if that changes, we will let you know!

Instead, these cars are meant as simple photo pieces for fans to snap ahead of Attack on Titan's finale. The stores carrying these themed cars will feature big displays honoring the manga. By next month, the displays will include life-size cutouts of Levi to take photos with, and visitors will leave with some nice goodies. Mercedes-Benz. Will provide themed food and drinks from cafes to visitors who traveled to check out one of Attack on Titan's wildest collabs yet.

What do you think about this latest Attack on Titan collaboration? Would you care to snag a car like this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Crunchyroll